Oct 20 Insteel Industries Inc -

* Insteel Industries reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales $103.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Insteel's fourth-quarter results were favorably impacted by widening spreads between selling prices and raw material costs

* Insteel Industries sees FY 2017 demand for company's products helped by fast act together with increased infrastructure spending at state and local level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: