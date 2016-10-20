BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Insteel Industries Inc -
* Insteel Industries reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 sales $103.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Insteel's fourth-quarter results were favorably impacted by widening spreads between selling prices and raw material costs
* Insteel Industries sees FY 2017 demand for company's products helped by fast act together with increased infrastructure spending at state and local level
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update