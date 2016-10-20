Oct 20 Pultegroup Inc -

* Pultegroup reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly backlog value of $3.7 billion up 20% over prior year

* Net new orders for Q3 increased 17% to 4,775 homes

* Quarterly unit backlog increased 8% to 9,417 homes

* Quarterly total revenues $1.9 billion versus $1.51 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

