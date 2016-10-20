BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Pultegroup Inc -
* Pultegroup reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly backlog value of $3.7 billion up 20% over prior year
* Net new orders for Q3 increased 17% to 4,775 homes
* Quarterly unit backlog increased 8% to 9,417 homes
* Quarterly backlog value increased 20% over prior year to $3.7 billion
* Quarterly net new orders up 17% to 4,775
* Quarterly total revenues $1.9 billion versus $1.51 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 net income includes $0.06 per share of charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update