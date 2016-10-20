Oct 20 Dst Systems Inc -

* Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.53 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 revenue $365.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $390.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $8.28

* "We continue to navigate a challenging and competitive environment that is pressuring our outlook" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: