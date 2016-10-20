BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Bankunited Inc:
* Bankunited Inc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income increased by $32.8 million to $221.7 million for quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing