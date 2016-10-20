BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 First American Financial Corp:
* First American Financial reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.96
* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $1.5 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing