BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Suncoke Energy Partners Lp -
* Suncoke Energy Partners, L.p. announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $185.5 million
* Reaffirm full-year outlook for 2016 adjusted EBITDA attributable to SXCP of $207 million to $217 million
* Qtrly net income attributable to SXCP increased $1.8 million to $21.3 million
* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.42
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $185.6 million
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update