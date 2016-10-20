Oct 20 Suncoke Energy Partners Lp -

* Suncoke Energy Partners, L.p. announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $185.5 million

* Reaffirm full-year outlook for 2016 adjusted EBITDA attributable to SXCP of $207 million to $217 million

* Qtrly net income attributable to SXCP increased $1.8 million to $21.3 million

* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $185.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: