Oct 20 Suncoke Energy Inc:

* Suncoke Energy Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $293.9 million

* Suncoke Energy Inc reaffirms full-year guidance for 2016 consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $210 million to $235 million

* Suncoke Energy Inc - qtrly net income attributable to SXC was up $29.6 million to $6.1 million, or $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: