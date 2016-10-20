Oct 20 Comstock Mining Inc :

* Comstock mining announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 revenue about $700,000

* Qtrly mining revenue was $1.1 million, a decrease of $3.2 million from same prior year period

* Says co plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, over next 6-12 months