BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Comstock Mining Inc :
* Comstock mining announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q4 revenue about $700,000
* Qtrly mining revenue was $1.1 million, a decrease of $3.2 million from same prior year period
* Says co plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, over next 6-12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update