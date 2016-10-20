Oct 20 Stepan Co -

* Announces changes to board of directors

* F. Quinn stepan, chairman of company, will retire from position of chairman effective as of December 31, 2016

* Stepan will continue to serve as a member of board of directors

* Says appointed F. Quinn Stepan, Jr., company's president and CEO and a director, to succeed Stepan as chairman