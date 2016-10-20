Oct 20 Dana Inc -

* Dana Incorporated announces third-quarter 2016 financial results, affirms full-year guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales totaled $1.38 billion, compared with $1.47 billion in 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.71, revenue view $5.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dana inc- series of six models for heavy trucks will be available by Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: