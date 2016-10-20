BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Performance Sports Group Ltd -
* Performance Sports Group provides update regarding application for management cease trade order in Canada
* Management cease trade order was issued and restricts trading in securities of company by certain senior members of company
* Management cease trade order does not affect ability of other shareholders to trade in securities of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update