BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 NeuroMetrix Inc -
* NeuroMetrix reports Q3 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue rose 65 percent to $3.4 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.76
* NeuroMetrix Inc- "we are optimistic that next phase of retail expansion will occur in first half of 2017"
* Qtrly total revenues were $3.4 million versus $2.05 million for Q3 2015
* Q3 revenue view $3.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update