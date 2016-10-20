Oct 20 NeuroMetrix Inc -

* NeuroMetrix reports Q3 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 65 percent to $3.4 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.76

* NeuroMetrix Inc- "we are optimistic that next phase of retail expansion will occur in first half of 2017"

* Qtrly total revenues were $3.4 million versus $2.05 million for Q3 2015

* Q3 revenue view $3.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $3.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S