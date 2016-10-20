BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Horizon Pharma Plc:
* Horizon Pharma Plc announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Horizon Pharma Plc - priced their offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 8.750% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update