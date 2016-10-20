BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Pool Corp:
* Pool Corporation reports record third quarter results and updates 2016 earnings guidance range
* Q3 earnings per share $1.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy2016 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.46
* Q3 sales $691.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $693 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update