BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Thescore Inc:
* theScore reports fy2016 Q4 and year end results
* Q4 revenue rose 70 percent to C$5.0 million
* Q4 revenue view C$5.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update