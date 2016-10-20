BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Dipexium provides update on availability of results from pivotal phase 3 clinical trials with locilex
* Anticipate announcing data later this month
* Dipexium pharmaceuticals - FDA agreed to a special protocol assessment with dipexium for locilex's pivotal phase 3 clinical trial program in mild DFI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update