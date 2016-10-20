BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc
* Sandy spring bancorp reports record net income of $13.5 million for the third quarter
* Q3 earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for q3 of 2016 increased 7% compared to q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing