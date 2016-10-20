BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Fly Leasing Ltd
* Fly leasing extends 2012 term loan
* Fly leasing ltd - extended maturity date of its 2012 term loan from august 2019 to february 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing