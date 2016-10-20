BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :
* Companies now expect transaction will close in early calendar 2017.
* Walgreens - cos mutually agreed to extend end date of their merger agreement from 27 October 2016 to 27 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update