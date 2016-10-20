BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Kcg Holdings Inc :
* Reg-KCG announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $208.5 million versus $319.9 million in Q2
* Q3 revenue view $241.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing