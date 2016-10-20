BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Lawson Products Inc :
* Lawson products reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 sales $70.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $70 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update