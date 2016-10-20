Oct 20 Monro Muffler Brake Inc -

* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 sales $248.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $249.6 million

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.51 to $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $280 million to $285 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.00 to $2.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $263.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiscal 2017 sales guidance assumes a comparable store sales decline in range of 2.5% to 1.5%

* Fiscal 2017 sales guidance assumes a comparable store sales decline in range of 2.5% to 1.5%

* For Q3 of fiscal 2017, sees comparable store sales to increase 1.0% to 2.5%