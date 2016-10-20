Oct 20 Union Bankshares Corp -

* Union Bankshares reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest income was $69.5 million, an increase of $1.2 million from q2