BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Union Bankshares Corp -
* Union Bankshares reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest income was $69.5 million, an increase of $1.2 million from q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing