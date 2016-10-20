Oct 20 Alliance Data Systems Corp -

* Alliance Data reports record third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $3.55

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 core earnings per share $4.74

* Initial guidance for 2017 is for 10 percent growth in both revenue and core EPS

* Qtrly revenue $1,886 million versus $ 1,589 million

* Alliance data systems corp - guidance for 2016 has been raised to $7.2 billion in revenue, an 11 percent increase, and $16.90 in core EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: