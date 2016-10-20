Oct 20 S&T Bancorp Inc -

* S&T Bancorp Inc announces record third quarter 2016 net income

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 3.5%, to $51.5 million for Q3 of 2016

* Declared a $0.20 per share cash dividend in quarter, representing a 5.3% increase over prior quarter cash dividend