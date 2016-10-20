Oct 20 Abeona Therapeutics Inc -

* Provides update from ABO-102 phase 1/2 mps IIIA clinical trial at orphan drugs & rare disease conference, London U.K

* ABO-102 gene therapy well-tolerated at low-dose cohort of 3 subjects

* Significant average gag (heparan sulfate) reduction in urine and cerebral spinal fluid observed at 30 days post-intravenous injection

* More complete analysis of data will be presented from low-dose cohort,initial high dose cohort at scientific conference in Q1 of 2017

* After review of data by data safety monitoring board (DSMB), enrollment in high dose abo-102 cohort has commenced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: