Oct 20 Imax Corp :

* Imax corporation reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $86.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $73.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Imax - there were 547 theatres in backlog as of sept. 30, 2016, up 23.8 pct from 442 in backlog as of june 30, 2016

* Imax - anticipate box office will pick up again in Q4 with titles such as Marvel's Doctor Strange among others

* Global box office overall in quarter was flat versus Q3 of last year