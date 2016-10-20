BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Imax Corp :
* Imax corporation reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue $86.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $73.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Imax - there were 547 theatres in backlog as of sept. 30, 2016, up 23.8 pct from 442 in backlog as of june 30, 2016
* Imax - anticipate box office will pick up again in Q4 with titles such as Marvel's Doctor Strange among others
* Global box office overall in quarter was flat versus Q3 of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update