Oct 20 Colony Bankcorp Inc:

* Colony Bankcorp Inc announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Colony Bankcorp Inc- during q3 of 2016, company reported net interest income of $9.56 million compared to $9.50 million for q3 2015

* Colony Bankcorp Inc- positioned company to seek regulatory approval to redeem $5 million of preferred stock during q4