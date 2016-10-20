BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Colony Bankcorp Inc:
* Colony Bankcorp Inc announces third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Colony Bankcorp Inc- during q3 of 2016, company reported net interest income of $9.56 million compared to $9.50 million for q3 2015
* Colony Bankcorp Inc- positioned company to seek regulatory approval to redeem $5 million of preferred stock during q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing