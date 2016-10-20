BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Prologis Inc :
* Prologis reports third quarter 2016 earnings results
* Q3 core FFO per share $0.73
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY earnings per share $1.90 to $1.95
* Sees FY core FFO per share $2.56 to $2.57
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $705 million versus $581 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing