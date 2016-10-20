BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Diamondback Energy Inc :
* Diamondback Energy launches proposed $500 million offering of senior notes to repurchase its outstanding 7.625 pct senior notes due 2021
* Diamondback Energy - notes will be general unsecured senior obligations of Diamondback
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update