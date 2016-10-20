BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Syntel Inc
* Syntel reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $2.58
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $960 million to $970 million
* Q3 revenue $241.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $249.8 million
* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.65 to $0.75
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.67, revenue view $993.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* During Q3, board declared a special cash dividend of $15 a share
* On October 17, 2016, board of directors of Syntel named Anil Agrawal as chief financial officer
* Syntel inc says "market conditions were challenging during Q3" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures