Oct 20 Syntel Inc

* Syntel reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $2.58

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $960 million to $970 million

* Q3 revenue $241.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $249.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.65 to $0.75

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.67, revenue view $993.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* During Q3, board declared a special cash dividend of $15 a share

* On October 17, 2016, board of directors of Syntel named Anil Agrawal as chief financial officer

* Syntel inc says "market conditions were challenging during Q3"