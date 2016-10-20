BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 DNB Financial Corp
* DNB Financial Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42
* Total interest income for 3 months ending Sept 30, 2016 was $6.3 million, representing $97,000 increase from quarter ending June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing