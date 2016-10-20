BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 County Bancorp Inc
* County bancorp, inc. Announces third quarter net income of $3.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest margin of 3.57 pct
* Qtrly total loan growth of $32.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing