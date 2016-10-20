Oct 20 County Bancorp Inc

* County bancorp, inc. Announces third quarter net income of $3.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest margin of 3.57 pct

* Qtrly total loan growth of $32.2 million