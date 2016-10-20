Oct 20 Gatx Corp

* Gatx corporation reports 2016 third-quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly lease revenue $281.8 million versus $286.2 million

* Says co's fleet utilization increased to 99.0% in quarter

* Sees fy earnings per share $5.55-$5.75

* Qtrly total revenue $362.9 million versus $386.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $369.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non gaap earnings per share $2.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)