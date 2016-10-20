BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Photon Control Inc :
* Photon control announces update on normal course issuer bid
* Photon Control Inc - seeking to invest a minimum of 20% of company's annual free cash flow into its normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures