BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Oct 20 Suntrust Banks Inc :
* Suntrust bank to acquire assets of pillar financial, llc.
* Suntrust Banks Inc - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Suntrust Banks Inc - deal includes chicago-based cohen financial's commercial real estate investor services business
* Suntrust Banks Inc - pillar team will join suntrust commercial real estate (cre) line of business, which is part of wholesale banking segment
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing