Oct 20 Petrus Resources Ltd :

* Petrus resources provides operations update

* Petrus Resources Ltd - year-end production is expected to be approximately 9,000 boe/d

* Petrus resources Ltd- petrus anticipates drilling approximately two net additional wells prior to year-end

* Petrus Resources Ltd- remains on track with its second half capital program of $17.5 million