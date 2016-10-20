BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Teva announces FDA acceptance of resubmitted new drug application for SD-809 for treatment of Chorea associated with Huntington disease
* Teva - FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of April 3, 2017.
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures