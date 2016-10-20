BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Ultratech Inc :
* Ultratech announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 revenue $48.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ultratech - "looking ahead, we expect increased sales of our lsa tools" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures