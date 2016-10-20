BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Acme United Corp :
* Acme United reports third quarter 7 pct sales increase and 21 pct increase in earnings per share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 sales rose 7 percent to $31.9 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $123.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures