Oct 20 Acme United Corp :

* Acme United reports third quarter 7 pct sales increase and 21 pct increase in earnings per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 sales rose 7 percent to $31.9 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $123.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S