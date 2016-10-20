Oct 20 Mcclatchy Co :

* Mcclatchy reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue fell 6.6 percent to $234.7 million

* Mcclatchy co - total advertising revenues were $133.2 million, down 11.1 pct in Q3 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2015

* Mcclatchy Co reaffirms guidance previously provided for all of 2016

* Q3 average monthly unique visitors grew 43.3 percent