BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Silvercrest Metals Inc :
* Silvercrest receives underground drilling and bulk sample permit; extensive phase II exploration program to commence in Nov 2016
* Silvercrest Metals Inc- Silvercrest's schedule is to establish a maiden resource estimation in first half of 2017
* The phase II exploration program is at the Las Chispas project
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures