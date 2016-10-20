Oct 20 American River Bankshares -

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income was $5.1 million in Q3 2016, compared to $5.2 million in Q3 of 2015

* Net interest income during Q3 of 2016 decreased 1.9% from $5.2 million to $5.1 million during Q3 of 2015