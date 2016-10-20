BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Magellan Midstream Partners LP :
* Magellan midstream increases quarterly cash distribution to 83.75 cents
* Third-quarter 2016 distribution is a 2% increase over second-quarter 2016 distribution of 82 cents
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures