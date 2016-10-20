BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Omeros Corp :
* Omeros announces positive data from OMS721 phase 2 trial in patients with stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy
* Omeros Corp - no significant safety concerns have been observed
* Targeted indications for Company's MASP-2 Inhibitor continue to expand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures