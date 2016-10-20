BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Storage Vault Canada Inc :
* Storagevault executes purchase agreement to Acquire Ontario Self Storage Asset
* Acquisition will result in storagevault having 16 stores in ontario market
* Deal will be financed with funds on hand and first mortgage financing
* Purchase for an aggregate purchase price of $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing