Oct 20 Tobira Therapeutics Inc :

* Tobira Therapeutics announces late-breaking oral presentation of centaur phase 2B trial results at the american academy for the study of liver diseases annual meeting

* Centaur study continues for a second year analysis of endpoints, which is expected in Q3 of 2017

* Company plans to initiate a phase 3 program in 2017