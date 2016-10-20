BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Westamerica Bancorp
* Westamerica Bancorporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.61
* Says net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $36.2 million for Q3 versus $37.2 million last year
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing