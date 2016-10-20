Oct 20 Westamerica Bancorp

* Westamerica Bancorporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Says net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $36.2 million for Q3 versus $37.2 million last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S