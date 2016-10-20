BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 CNB Financial Corp :
* CNB Financial Corporation reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Qtrly net interest income $21.9 million, up15.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing