BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Rubicon Minerals Corp :
* Rubicon Minerals announces the commitment of George Ogilvie as President and CEO and a proposed restructuring transaction including a C$40 million equity financing
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - Restructuring transaction will involve a new equity raise of C$40 million and reduction of company's outstanding obligations
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - Julian kemp will leave his position as Interim President and CEO
* Rubicon Minerals Corp- Company has sufficient resources to continue without disruption while restructuring transaction is being pursued
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - CCAA process is not expected to affect company's day-to-day business
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - During strategic review process, did not receive any binding offers that would result in a deal superior to restructuring deal
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - Phoenix Gold Project continues to be on care and maintenance, with minimum staff on site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures